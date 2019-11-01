OCC October Cleared Volume Down 20.5 Percent

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that total cleared contract volume in October reached 451,300,066 contracts, a 20.5 percent decrease compared to last October. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is 19,728,721, down 4.7 percent compared to 2018's record-breaking pace.
Options: Overall exchange-listed options 444,785,648 contracts in October, down 19.9 percent from 555,628,831 in 2018. Equity options volume reached a total of 402,970,144 contracts, an 18.1 percent decrease from October 2018. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 165,115,166 contracts last month, a 28.5 percent decrease, compared to the October 2018 volume of 230,928,177 contracts. Index options volume was down 34 percent with 41,815,504 contracts in October, with a year to date average daily volume of 1,931,267.
Futures: Futures cleared by OCC was 6,514,418 contracts in October, down 46.6 percent from October 2018. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 314,216 contracts, 25.4 percent lower than 2018.
Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity decreased by 25.4 percent in new loans from October 2018 with 104,033 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity has decreased 4.73 percent from 2018 with 1,106,839 new loan transactions in 2019. The average daily loan value at OCC in October was $72,401,494,380, a decrease of 11.8 percent compared to last October.
For 2019 monthly exchange market share information, click here.
|
October 2019 Total Contract Volume
|
October 2018 Total Contract Volume
|
October Total Contract % Change vs. 2018
|
YTD Avg. Daily Contract 2019
|
YTD Avg. Daily Contract 2018
|
2019 Avg. Daily Contract % Change vs. 2018
|Equity Options
|
402,970,144
|
492,277,954
|
-18.1%
|
17,482,788
|
18,065,214
|
-3.2%
|Index Options
|
41,815,504
|
63,350,877
|
-34.0%
|
1,931,267
|
2,211,812
|
-12.7%
|Total Options
|
444,785,648
|
555,628,831
|
-19.9%
|
19,414,055
|
20,277,026
|
-4.3%
|Total Futures
|
6,514,418
|
12,204,713
|
-46.6%
|
314,216
|
421,033
|
-25.4%
|Total Volume
|
451,300,066
|
567,833,544
|
-20.5%
|
19,728,271
|
20,698,059
|
-4.7%