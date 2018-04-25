OCC Named Best Clearing House By Markets Media

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today said it was named Best Clearing House by Markets Media. The award was presented to OCC on April 24 in New York as part of the publication's 6th Annual Markets Choice Awards.
"This award is tremendous recognition of the value the OCC team brings to financial markets and the broader economy as the foundation for secure markets," said Craig Donohue, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We take great pride in promoting market stability and integrity by offering world-class efficiencies in the delivery of our clearance and settlement services and risk management practices. I speak for the entire OCC team when I say we are tremendously honored to receive this award, and we thank Markets Media for this recognition."
According to Markets Media, the Markets Choice Awards (MCA) span the most important sectors of institutional trading and investing — buy-side investors, traders and trading desks, sell-side execution desks, exchanges and platforms, traditional technology providers and emerging fintech firms.
Winners are determined based on feedback from readers of Markets Media and Traders Magazine, as well as editorial interviews with leaders in financial markets and the MCA Advisory Board. You can access the list of award winners here.