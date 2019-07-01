OCC June Cleared Volume Down 6.3 Percent

OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that total cleared contract volume in June reached 383,474,767 contracts, a 6.3 percent decrease compared to last June. OCC’s year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is 19,539,313, down 7.0 percent compared to 2018’s record-breaking pace.
“As we enter the second half of 2019, OCC continues to promote stability and market integrity through effective and efficient clearance, settlement and risk management services,” said OCC Chief Executive Officer John P. Davidson. “We also continue to make good progress on our Renaissance Initiative, which is modernizing our risk management, clearing and data systems to better serve market participants.”
Scot Warren, OCC’s Chief Operating Officer, added, “OCC’s ability to seamlessly clear large volumes on a daily basis on behalf of the U.S. exchange-listed options industry demonstrates our continued focus on flawless execution and in delivering operational and capital efficiencies to our participating exchanges and clearing firms in our role as a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility.”
Options: Overall exchange-listed options volume reached 377,890,573 contracts in June, down 5.9 percent from 401,408,596 in 2018. Equity options volume reached a total of 340,857,459 contracts, a 6.1 percent decrease from June 2018. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 144,617,508 contracts last month, a 1.7 percent increase compared to the June 2018 volume of 142,212,862 contracts. Index options volume was down 3.4 percent with 37,033,114 contracts in June, with a year-to-date average daily volume of 1,904,846 contracts.
Futures: Futures cleared by OCC reached 5,584,194 contracts in May, down 27.5 percent from June 2018. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 305,435 contracts, 32.0 percent lower than 2018.
Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity was down 10.6 percent in new loans from June 2018 with 106,566 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity has decreased 3.2 percent from 2018 with 673,750 new loan transactions in 2019. The average daily loan value at OCC in June was $83,014,097,951.
For 2019 monthly exchange market share information, click here.
|
|
June 2019
|
June 2018
|
June Total
|
YTD Avg.
|
YTD Avg.
|
2019 Avg.
|
Equity Options
|
340,857,459
|
363,069,104
|
-6.1%
|
17,329,032
|
18,237,569
|
-5.0%
|
ETF Options
|
144,617,508
|
142,212,862
|
1.7%
|
7,019,379
|
8,087,021
|
-13.2%
|
Index Options
|
37,033,114
|
38,339,492
|
-3.4%
|
1,904,846
|
2,325,988
|
-18.1%
|
Total Options
|
377,890,573
|
401,408,596
|
-5.9%
|
19,233,878
|
20,563,557
|
-6.5%
|
Total Futures
|
5,584,194
|
7,706,445
|
-27.5%
|
305,435
|
449,071
|
-32.0%
|
Total Volume
|
383,474,767
|
409,115,041
|
-6.3%
|
19,539,313
|
21,012,628
|
-7.0%