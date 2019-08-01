 Skip to main Content
OCC July Cleared Volume Up 7.9 Percent

Date 01/08/2019

  • Highest Total Volume Ever for July
  • Index Options Up 14.1 Percent
  • Securities Lending CCP Activity Increased 10.5 Percent

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that total cleared contract volume in July reached 403,483,838 contracts, a 7.9 percent increase compared to last July, and the highest total volume for July in OCC's history. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is 19,358,621, down 5.8 percent compared to 2018's record-breaking pace.

Options: Overall exchange-listed options volume reached 396,842,810 contracts in July, up 8.0 percent from 367,568,020 in 2018. Equity options volume reached a total of 357,634,292 contracts, a 7.3 percent increase from July 2018. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 128,752,294 contracts last month, a 2.0 percent increase compared to the July 2018 volume of 126,246,601 contracts. Index options volume was up 14.1 percent with 39,208,518 contracts in July, with a year-to-date average daily volume of 1,886,366 contracts.

Futures: Futures cleared by OCC reached 6,641,028 contracts in July, up 3.5 percent from July 2018. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 304,897 contracts, 28.8 percent lower than 2018.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity was up 10.5 percent in new loans from July 2018 with 114,818 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity has decreased 2.1 percent from 2018 with 788,568 new loan transactions in 2019. The average daily loan value at OCC in July was $73,050,633,613, a decrease of 14.0 percent compared to last July.

For 2019 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

 

 
July 2019 Total Contract Volume
July 2018 Total Contract Volume
July Total Contract % Change vs. 2018
YTD Avg. Daily Contract 2019
YTD Avg. Daily Contract 2018
2019 Avg. Daily Contract % Change vs. 2018
Equity Options
357,634,292
333,216,875
7.3%
17,167,358
17,896,665
-4.1%
ETF Options
128,752,294
126,246,601
2.0%
6,843,529
7,788,522
-12.1%
Index Options
39,208,518
34,351,145
14.1%
1,886,366
2,226,710
-15.3%
Total Options
396,842,810
367,568,020
8.0%
19,053,724
20,123,375
-5.3%
Total Futures
6,641,028
6,416,979
3.5%
304,897
428,430
-28.8%
Total Volume
403,483,838
373,984,999
7.9%
19,358,621
20,551,805
-5.8%