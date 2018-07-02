 Skip to main Content
OCC Cleared Contract Volume Up Six Percent In June

Date 02/07/2018

  • Highest June for Total Options Volume on Record
  • Equity options volume up eight percent in June and average daily volume up 24 percent year-to-date
  • Securities lending activity up 17 percent in June and 22 percent year-to-date

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that total cleared contract volume in June reached 409,115,041 contracts, up six percent compared to June 2017 volume of 387,597,223. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is up 22 percent with 21,012,628 contracts compared to 17,174,603 contracts in 2017.

Options: Overall exchange-listed options volume reached 401,408,596 contracts in June, up seven percent from June 2017, marking the highest June on record for total options. Equity options volume reached a total of 363,069,104 contracts, an eight percent increase from June 2017. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 142,212,862 contracts last month, a five percent decrease compared to June 2017 volume of 149,894,817 contracts. Index options volume was up 0.64 percent with 38,339,492 contracts in June.

Futures: Futures cleared by OCC reached 7,706,445 contracts in June, down 42 percent from June 2017. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume was 449,071 contracts, 19 percent less than 2017.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity was up 17 percent in new loans from June 2017 with 238,378 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity increased 22 percent from 2017 with 1,392,596 new loan transactions in 2018. The average daily loan value at OCC in June was $180,153,759,568.

For 2018 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

OCC CLEARED CONTRACT VOLUME JUNE 2018
 
June 2018 Total Contract Volume
June 2017 Total Contract Volume
June Total Contract % Change vs. 2017
YTD. Avg. Daily Contract 2018
YTD. Avg. Daily Contract 2017
Avg. Daily Contract % Change vs. 2017
Equity Options
363,069,104
336,306,793
8.0%
18,237,569
14,709,914
24.0%
ETF Options
142,212,862
149,894,817
-5.1%
8,087,021
6,532,052
23.8%
Index Options
38,339,492
38,095,900
0.64%
2,325,988
1,907,528
21.9%
Total Options
401,408,596
374,402,693
7.2%
20,563,557
16,617,442
23.8%
Total Futures
7,706,445
13,194,530
-41.6%
449,071
557,161
-19.4%
Total Volume
409,115,041
387,597,223
5.6%
21,012,628
17,174,603
22.3%