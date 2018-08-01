OCC Cleared Contract Volume Up 15 Percent In July

- Equity options volume up 20 percent in July
- Average equity daily volume up 23 percent year-to-date
- Securities lending activity up 19 percent in July and 22 percent year-to-date
OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that total cleared contract volume in July reached 373,984,999 contracts, up 15 percent compared to July 2017 volume of 324,718,888. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is up 21 percent with 20,551,805 contracts compared to 17,045,133 contracts in 2017.
Options: Overall exchange-listed options volume reached 367,568,020 contracts in July, up 17 percent from July 2017. Equity options volume reached a total of 333,216,875 contracts, a 20 percent increase from July 2017. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 126,246,601 contracts last month, an 11 percent increase compared to July 2017 volume of 113,596,199 contracts. Index optionsvolume was down six percent with 34,351,145 contracts in July.
Futures: Futures cleared by OCC reached 6,416,979 contracts in July, down 43 percent from July 2017. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 428,430 contracts, 23.3 percent less than 2017.
Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity was up 19 percent in new loans from July 2017 with 218,786 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity increased 22 percent from 2017 with 1,611,382 new loan transactions in 2018. The average daily loan value at OCC in July was $169,796,715,474.
For 2018 monthly exchange market share information, click here.
|
OCC CLEARED CONTRACT VOLUME JULY 2018
|
July 2018 Total Contract Volume
|
July 2017 Total Contract Volume
|
July Total Contract % Change vs. 2017
|
YTD. Avg. Daily Contract 2018
|
YTD. Avg. Daily Contract 2017
|
Avg. Daily Contract % Change vs. 2017
|Equity Options
|
333,216,875
|
276,744,805
|
20.4%
|
17,896,665
|
14,589,545
|
22.7%
|ETF Options
|
126,246,601
|
113,596,199
|
11.1%
|
7,788,522
|
6,414,502
|
21.4%
|Index Options
|
34,351,145
|
36,627,845
|
-6.2%
|
2,226,710
|
1,897,027
|
17.4%
|Total Options
|
367,568,020
|
313,372,650
|
17.3%
|
20,123,375
|
16,486,572
|
22.1%
|Total Futures
|
6,416,979
|
11,346,238
|
-43.4%
|
428,430
|
558,561
|
-23.3%
|Total Volume
|
373,984,999
|
324,718,888
|
15.2%
|
20,551,805
|
17,045,133
|
20.6%