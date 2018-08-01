 Skip to main Content
OCC Cleared Contract Volume Up 15 Percent In July

Date 01/08/2018

  • Equity options volume up 20 percent in July
  • Average equity daily volume up 23 percent year-to-date
  • Securities lending activity up 19 percent in July and 22 percent year-to-date

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that total cleared contract volume in July reached 373,984,999 contracts, up 15 percent compared to July 2017 volume of 324,718,888. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is up 21 percent with 20,551,805 contracts compared to 17,045,133 contracts in 2017.

Options: Overall exchange-listed options volume reached 367,568,020 contracts in July, up 17 percent from July 2017. Equity options volume reached a total of 333,216,875 contracts, a 20 percent increase from July 2017. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 126,246,601 contracts last month, an 11 percent increase compared to July 2017 volume of 113,596,199 contracts. Index optionsvolume was down six percent with 34,351,145 contracts in July.

Futures: Futures cleared by OCC reached 6,416,979 contracts in July, down 43 percent from July 2017. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 428,430 contracts, 23.3 percent less than 2017.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity was up 19 percent in new loans from July 2017 with 218,786 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity increased 22 percent from 2017 with 1,611,382 new loan transactions in 2018. The average daily loan value at OCC in July was $169,796,715,474.

For 2018 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

 

OCC CLEARED CONTRACT VOLUME JULY 2018
 
July 2018 Total Contract Volume
July 2017 Total Contract Volume
July Total Contract % Change vs. 2017
YTD. Avg. Daily Contract 2018
YTD. Avg. Daily Contract 2017
Avg. Daily Contract % Change vs. 2017
Equity Options
333,216,875
276,744,805
20.4%
17,896,665
14,589,545
22.7%
ETF Options
126,246,601
113,596,199
11.1%
7,788,522
6,414,502
21.4%
Index Options
34,351,145
36,627,845
-6.2%
2,226,710
1,897,027
17.4%
Total Options
367,568,020
313,372,650
17.3%
20,123,375
16,486,572
22.1%
Total Futures
6,416,979
11,346,238
-43.4%
428,430
558,561
-23.3%
Total Volume
373,984,999
324,718,888
15.2%
20,551,805
17,045,133
20.6%