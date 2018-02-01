OCC Cleared Contract Volume Increased 42 Percent In January

- Third highest month ever for cleared volume
- Highest January for cleared volume
- Securities lending activity percent up 29 percent
- Index options volume highest month ever
OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that cleared contract volume in January was up 42 percent from January 2017 with 479,812,469 contracts. Average daily volume at OCC is up 35 percent in 2018 with 22,848,213 contracts. OCC cleared futures volume is up 23 percent in January with 11,907,702 contracts. OCC's stock loan program reported strong volume numbers with 233,482 transactions in January, up 29 percent from January 2017.
Options: Exchange-listed options volume reached 467,904,767 contracts in January, a 42 percent increase from January 2017. Year-to-date average daily options volume is up 36 percent from 2017 with 22,281,179 contracts.
Equity options volume in January was 411,650,134 contracts, up 41 percent from January 2017. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 173,248,941 contracts last month, a 40 percent increase from January 2017 volume of 123,515,339 contracts. Index options volume in January was the highest month ever, up 52 percent from a year ago with 56, 254, 633 contracts.
Futures: Cleared futures volume at OCC in January was 11,907,702 contracts, a 23 percent increase from January 2017. This includes cleared Cboe bitcoin futures (XBT) volume of 150,406 contracts. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is up 17 percent with 567,033 contracts.
Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity in January was up 29 percent in new loans from last year with 233,482 transactions. The average daily loan value cleared by OCC in January was $164,504,095,206.
For 2018 monthly exchange market share information, click here.
|
OCC CLEARED CONTRACT VOLUME JANUARY 2018
|
Jan 2018 Total Contract Volume
|
Jan 2017 Total Contract Volume
|
Jan Total Contract % Change vs. 2017
|
YTD. Avg. Daily Contract 2018
|
YTD. Avg. Daily Contract 2017
|
Avg. Daily Contract % Change vs. 2017
|Equity Options
|
411,650,134
|
291,765,174
|
41.1%
|
19,602,387
|
14,588,259
|
34.4%
|ETF Options
|
173,248,941
|
123,515,339
|
40.3%
|
8,249,950
|
6,175,767
|
33.6%
|Index Options
|
56,254,633
|
36,918,385
|
52.4%
|
2,678,792
|
1,845,919
|
45.1%
|Total Options
|
467,904,767
|
328,683,559
|
42.4%
|
22,281,179
|
16,434,178
|
35.6%
|Total Futures
|
11,907,702
|
9,698,029
|
22.8%
|
567,033
|
484,901
|
16.9%
|Total Volume
|
479,812,469
|
338,381,588
|
41.8%
|
22,848,213
|
16,919,079
|
35.0%