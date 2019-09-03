OCC August Cleared Volume Up 10.3 Percent

- Futures Cleared Volume Up 23.7 Percent from a Year Ago
- Index Options Up 19.6 Percent from August 2018
- ETF Options Up 31.5 Percent from August 2018
OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that total cleared contract volume in August reached 478,561,649 contracts, a 10.3 percent increase compared to last August, and the highest total volume for August since 2011. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is 19,672,145, down 3.2 percent compared to 2018's record-breaking pace.
Options: Overall exchange-listed options 469,284,227 contracts in August, up 10.1 percent from 426,237,903 in 2018. Equity options volume reached a total of 418,770,313 contracts, a 9.1 percent increase from August 2018. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 191,070,806 contracts last month, a 31.5 percent increase compared to the August 2018 volume of 145,281,116 contracts. Index options volume was up 19.6 percent with 50,513,914 contracts in August, with a year-to-date average daily volume of 1,940,020 contracts.
Futures: Futures cleared by OCC 9,277,422 contracts in August, up 23.7 percent from August 2018. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 320,193 contracts, 22.8 percent lower than 2018.
Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity was down 5.53 percent in new loans from August 2018 with 111,375 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity has decreased 2.56 percent from 2018 with 899,943 new loan transactions in 2019. The average daily loan value at OCC in August was $76,760,015,234, a decrease of 4.4 percent compared to last August.
For 2019 monthly exchange market share information, click here.
|
August 2019 Total Contract Volume
|
August 2018 Total Contract Volume
|
August Total Contract % Change vs. 2018
|
YTD Avg. Daily Contract 2019
|
YTD Avg. Daily Contract 2018
|
2019 Avg. Daily Contract % Change vs. 2018
|Equity Options
|
418,770,313
|
384,002,068
|
9.1%
|
17,411,932
|
17,733,226
|
1.8%
|Index Options
|
50,513,914
|
42,235,835
|
19.6%
|
1,940,020
|
2,173,583
|
-10.7%
|Total Options
|
469,284,227
|
426,237,903
|
10.1%
|
19,351,952
|
19,906,809
|
-2.8%
|Total Futures
|
9,277,422
|
7,502,413
|
23.7%
|
320,193
|
414,516
|
-22.8%
|Total Volume
|
478,561,649
|
433,740,316
|
10.3%
|
19,672,145
|
20,321,325
|
-3.2%