OCC August Cleared Volume Up 10.3 Percent

Date 03/09/2019

  • Futures Cleared Volume Up 23.7 Percent from a Year Ago
  • Index Options Up 19.6 Percent from August 2018
  • ETF Options Up 31.5 Percent from August 2018

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that total cleared contract volume in August reached 478,561,649 contracts, a 10.3 percent increase compared to last August, and the highest total volume for August since 2011. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is 19,672,145, down 3.2 percent compared to 2018's record-breaking pace.

Options: Overall exchange-listed options 469,284,227 contracts in August, up 10.1 percent from 426,237,903 in 2018. Equity options volume reached a total of 418,770,313 contracts, a 9.1 percent increase from August 2018. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 191,070,806 contracts last month, a 31.5 percent increase compared to the August 2018 volume of 145,281,116 contracts. Index options volume was up 19.6 percent with 50,513,914 contracts in August, with a year-to-date average daily volume of 1,940,020 contracts.

Futures: Futures cleared by OCC 9,277,422 contracts in August, up 23.7 percent from August 2018. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 320,193 contracts, 22.8 percent lower than 2018.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity was down 5.53 percent in new loans from August 2018 with 111,375 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity has decreased 2.56 percent from 2018 with 899,943 new loan transactions in 2019. The average daily loan value at OCC in August was $76,760,015,234, a decrease of 4.4 percent compared to last August.

For 2019 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

 
August 2019 Total Contract Volume
August 2018 Total Contract Volume
August Total Contract % Change vs. 2018
YTD Avg. Daily Contract 2019
YTD Avg. Daily Contract 2018
2019 Avg. Daily Contract % Change vs. 2018
Equity Options
418,770,313
384,002,068
9.1%
17,411,932
17,733,226
1.8%
Index Options
50,513,914
42,235,835
19.6%
1,940,020
2,173,583
-10.7%
Total Options
469,284,227
426,237,903
10.1%
19,351,952
19,906,809
-2.8%
Total Futures
9,277,422
7,502,413
23.7%
320,193
414,516
-22.8%
Total Volume
478,561,649
433,740,316
10.3%
19,672,145
20,321,325
-3.2%

 