OCC 2017 Total Cleared Contract Volume Up Four Percent, Third Highest Volume Year Ever

- Total cleared futures volume sets record with 32 percent annual growth
- Total securities lending CCP activity up 16 percent in December and up 22 percent from 2016
- Equity index options volume up 11 percent in December and up 15 percent from 2016
OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced 2017 volume reached the third highest total cleared contract volume ever with 4,327,576,930 contracts, a four percent increase from the 4,167,747,777 cleared contracts in 2016. December cleared volume was 346,006,092 contracts, up three percent from December 2016. OCC also reported record-breaking 2017 volume for cleared futures with 138,029,762 cleared contracts; a 32 percent increase from 2016.
"In 2017, OCC continued to deliver stability and market integrity to the U.S. exchange-listed options markets through effective and efficient risk management, clearance and settlement services, said Craig Donohue, OCC Executive Chairman and CEO. We implemented a comprehensive risk management framework, strengthened our information and cyber security policies and processes, and supported the introduction of 125 new products, including bitcoin futures, all while reaffirming OCCs role as an influential advocate for our industry and market participants."
Options: Exchange-listed options volume was up three percent in 2017 with 4,189,547,168 contracts. Total options volume in December was 335,958,673 contracts, up three percent from December 2016. Average daily options volume in 2017 was up four percent with 16,691,423 contracts.
Equity options volume last month was 295,021,139 contracts, up one percent from December 2016. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 129,784,607 contracts last month, a decrease of three percent from December 2016 volume of 133,444,839 contracts. Index options volume in December was up 11 percent with 40,937,534 contracts.
Futures: OCC cleared 138,029,762 futures contracts in 2017, a 32 percent increase from 2016. OCC ended the year with 10,047,419 cleared futures contracts in December, up five percent from December 2016. OCCs average daily cleared futures volume was up 33 percent in 2017 with 549,919 contracts.
Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activities saw a 16 percent increase in new loans from December 2016 with 206,338 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity was up 22 percent with 2,335,096 new loan transactions in 2017. The average daily loan value at OCC in December was $155,132,553,941.
For 2017 monthly exchange market share information, click here.
|
OCC CLEARED CONTRACT VOLUME DECEMBER 2017
|
Dec 2017 Total Contract Volume
|
Dec 2016 Total Contract Volume
|
Dec Total Contract % Change vs. 2016
|
YTD. Avg. Daily Contract 2017
|
YTD. Avg. Daily Contract 2016
|
Avg. Daily Contract % Change vs. 2016
|Equity Options
|
295,021,139
|
290,719,340
|
1.48%
|
14,697,265
|
14,390,698
|
2.13%
|ETF Options
|
129,784,607
|
133,444,839
|
-2.74
|
6,362,264
|
6,551,245
|
-2.88%
|Index Options
|
40,937,534
|
36,770,165
|
11.3%
|
1,994,157
|
1,733,207
|
15.1%
|Total Options
|
335,958,673
|
327,489,505
|
2.59%
|
16,691,423
|
16,123,905
|
3.52%
|Total Futures
|
10,047,419
|
9,586,613
|
4.81%
|
549,919
|
414,776
|
32.6%
|Total Volume
|
346,006,092
|
337,076,118
|
2.65%
|
17,241,342
|
16,538,682
|
4.25%
|
OCC Cleared Options Volume: 2012-2017
|
Year
|
Equity
|
Index/Other
|
Options Total
|
2012
|
3,681,820,659
|
322,050,649
|
4,003,871,308
|
2012
|
3,725,864,134
|
385,411,525
|
4,111,275,659
|
2014
|
3,845,073,167
|
420,295,640
|
4,265,368,807
|
2015
|
3,727,919,066
|
415,718,205
|
4,143,637,271
|
2016
|
3,626,455,947
|
436,768,249
|
4,063,224,196
|
2017
|
3,689,013,636
|
500,533,532
|
4,189,547,168