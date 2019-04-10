NZX Recognised As Designated Offshore Securities Market

NZX has been recognised as a Designated Offshore Securities Market (DOSM) by the United States Securities Exchange Commission.
This means that NZX Participants will be able to take advantage of the offshore transaction protections contained in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act 1933. In particular, this means that NZX Participants will no longer be required to maintain a reasonable belief that their client is a non-U.S. domiciled person, in order to trade on their behalf. NZX will further engage directly with NZX Participants to explain how the DOSM recognition will be of benefit to them.
The DOSM recognition represents another key step in NZX’s strategy to facilitate the growth of New Zealand companies internationally, and also recognises the high standards under which NZX operates its markets, placing NZX among the world’s leading exchanges who have already earned such designation.