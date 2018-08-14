 Skip to main Content
NZX Half Year 2018 & Interim Report Published

Date 14/08/2018

NZX today published its half year results and interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Please find the following materials attached:

  • Appendix 1 
  • Appendix 7 – interim dividend 
  • Appendix 7 – special dividend 
  • NZX Interim Report 2018 (including audited financial statements and management commentary on financial results) 
  • NZX Half Year 2018 Investor Presentation 
  • Dividend Reinvestment Plan 
  • Shareholder Letter

Summary of key financial results:

  • Total operating earnings of $13.9 million and net profit after tax was $4.4 million; 
  • Operating revenue from continuing operations was $33.4 million, up 2.0% driven by strong growth in trading and clearing fees and funds management revenues; 
  • Operating expenses from continuing operations increased 7.3% due to targeted investments in marketing, cyber security and the dairy derivatives market, one-off staff related costs, and fund expenditure which was driven by the growth in funds under management; 
  • Successful divestment of non-core businesses, including Farmers Weekly, AgriHQ and the Australian based Grain Information Unit; and 
  • Interim ordinary dividend, fully imputed, of 3.0 cents per share. Plus, a special dividend, fully imputed, of 1.5 cents per share, with the Board returning proceeds from disposals of non-core businesses to shareholders.

