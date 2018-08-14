NZX Half Year 2018 & Interim Report Published

NZX today published its half year results and interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2018.
Please find the following materials attached:
- Appendix 1
- Appendix 7 – interim dividend
- Appendix 7 – special dividend
- NZX Interim Report 2018 (including audited financial statements and management commentary on financial results)
- NZX Half Year 2018 Investor Presentation
- Dividend Reinvestment Plan
- Shareholder Letter
Summary of key financial results:
- Total operating earnings of $13.9 million and net profit after tax was $4.4 million;
- Operating revenue from continuing operations was $33.4 million, up 2.0% driven by strong growth in trading and clearing fees and funds management revenues;
- Operating expenses from continuing operations increased 7.3% due to targeted investments in marketing, cyber security and the dairy derivatives market, one-off staff related costs, and fund expenditure which was driven by the growth in funds under management;
- Successful divestment of non-core businesses, including Farmers Weekly, AgriHQ and the Australian based Grain Information Unit; and
- Interim ordinary dividend, fully imputed, of 3.0 cents per share. Plus, a special dividend, fully imputed, of 1.5 cents per share, with the Board returning proceeds from disposals of non-core businesses to shareholders.
Downloads
