NZX Appoints Lindsay Wright As Director

Lindsay Wright has been appointed to the NZX Board of Directors, effective 20 February 2018.
Lindsay is currently Head of Distribution and Co-Head of APAC at BNY Mellon Investment Management, the global investment arm of BNY Mellon, one of the world’s largest financial services companies, which manages more than US$1.9 trillion in over 100 markets, across 35 countries. Lindsay brings to the NZX Board more than 30 years’ financial services and fund management experience locally and globally.
Prior to BNY Mellon, Lindsay was Regional Head Institutional, Alternatives and Investment Solutions Business, Asia Pacific with Invesco Hong Kong Limited and previously CEO of Harvest Alternatives Investment Group and Co-CEO of Harvest Capital Management Limited the alternatives investment arm of Harvest Fund Management; one of the largest asset management companies in China.
A New Zealand national, Lindsay started her illustrious career with Bankers Trust / Deutsche Bank in New Zealand, and then moved to Deutsche Asset Management where she held the roles of Managing Director and Global Head of Strategy and Business Development based in Sydney, Tokyo, Singapore and New York as a part of a 24 year career with the company.
Lindsay is currently Deputy Chair of the Board of the Guardians and Chair of the Audit Committee of the New Zealand Superannuation Fund, which manages the NZ$37.4 billion New Zealand sovereign wealth fund.
NZX Chairman James Miller commented: “Lindsay is an exceptional candidate and we are delighted that the New Zealand market will further benefit from her extensive global skills, experience and leadership following her distinguished career in the financial services and funds management sectors over the past 30 years. Lindsay’s strong skill set aligns with NZX’s growth plans as outlined in our recent strategy.”
“On behalf of the team at NZX we look forward to welcoming Lindsay to the organisation as we continue to deliver for our customers and shareholders to keep improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the New Zealand market.”
In accordance with NZX Main Board Listing Rule 3.3.6, Lindsay will retire and offer herself for election by NZX shareholders at the 2018 Annual Meeting in Christchurch. As required by NZX Main Board Listing Rule 3.3.3(b), the Board has determined that Lindsay is an independent director.