NZX Annual Meeting Poll Results

NZX advises that all resolutions put to shareholders at the exchange’s annual meeting held in Dunedin today were passed. These resolutions were:
1. That the board be authorised to determine the auditor’s fees and expenses for the 2019 financial year
For: 100,573,190
Against: 6,000
Total votes: 100,579,190
2. To elect Elaine Campbell as a director of NZX
For: 88,136,099
Against: 12,440,421
Total votes: 100,576,520
3. To re-elect James Miller as a director of NZX
For: 79,895,589
Against: 16,966,160
Total votes: 92,861,749
4. That NZX amend its existing Constitution, in the manner marked up in the Constitution as presented to shareholders at the annual meeting and initialled by a director of the Company for the purposes of identification
For: 96,946,885
Against: 8,000
Total votes: 96,954,885