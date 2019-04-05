 Skip to main Content
NZX Annual Meeting Poll Results

Date 05/04/2019

NZX advises that all resolutions put to shareholders at the exchange’s annual meeting held in Dunedin today were passed. These resolutions were:

1. That the board be authorised to determine the auditor’s fees and expenses for the 2019 financial year

For: 100,573,190 
Against: 6,000 
Total votes: 100,579,190

2. To elect Elaine Campbell as a director of NZX

For: 88,136,099 
Against: 12,440,421 
Total votes: 100,576,520

3. To re-elect James Miller as a director of NZX

For: 79,895,589 
Against: 16,966,160 
Total votes: 92,861,749

4. That NZX amend its existing Constitution, in the manner marked up in the Constitution as presented to shareholders at the annual meeting and initialled by a director of the Company for the purposes of identification

For: 96,946,885 
Against: 8,000 
Total votes: 96,954,885

 