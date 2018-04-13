NZX Annual Meeting Poll Results

NZX advises that all resolutions put to shareholders at the exchange’s annual meeting held in Christchurch today were passed.
These resolutions were:
1. That the board be authorised to determine the auditor’s fees and expenses for the 2018 financial year
For: 111,011,823
Against: 0
Total votes: 111,011,823
2. To elect Nigel Babbage as a director of NZX
For: 97,374,769
Against: 13,587,054
Total votes: 110,961,823
3. To elect Lindsay Wright as a director of NZX
For: 97,445,886
Against: 13,569,937
Total votes: 111,015,823
4. To re-elect Jon Macdonald as a director of NZX
For: 97,439,148
Against: 13,576,675
Total votes: 111,015,823