 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?


NZX Annual Meeting Poll Results

Date 13/04/2018

NZX advises that all resolutions put to shareholders at the exchange’s annual meeting held in Christchurch today were passed.

These resolutions were:

1. That the board be authorised to determine the auditor’s fees and expenses for the 2018 financial year

For: 111,011,823 
Against: 0 
Total votes: 111,011,823

2. To elect Nigel Babbage as a director of NZX

For: 97,374,769 
Against: 13,587,054 
Total votes: 110,961,823

3. To elect Lindsay Wright as a director of NZX

For: 97,445,886 
Against: 13,569,937 
Total votes: 111,015,823

4. To re-elect Jon Macdonald as a director of NZX

For: 97,439,148 
Against: 13,576,675 
Total votes: 111,015,823