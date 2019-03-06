NZX Annual Meeting 2019

Dear Shareholders,
On behalf of the board of directors I am pleased to invite you to the Annual Meeting of NZX, commencing at 10.00am on 5 April 2019. I look forward to welcoming you for the meeting at The Dunedin Public Art Gallery, 30 The Octagon, Dunedin.
Our meeting will follow a board meeting in the city, and a series of customer visits and engagements as we celebrate 150 years of New Zealand’s exchange, which started in Dunedin. This will provide our directors with an opportunity to engage with the city’s business community.
At the meeting, the board will be joined by our CEO Mark Peterson and members of the executive team.
I will present an overview of NZX’s performance and Mark will provide an update on our progress against strategy. There will be an opportunity to ask questions, and at the conclusion of the meeting you are invited to join us for light refreshments.
If you are unable to attend the meeting and would like to follow proceedings, there will be a live webcast and a full replay available online at NZX’s investor centre following the meeting. Details about how to access the webcast can be found in this Notice of Meeting.
If you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact NZX Company Secretary Hamish Macdonald on 09 308 3701 or via email at: hamish.macdonald@nzx.com
I look forward to updating you on our progress at the annual meeting.
All the best.
James Miller