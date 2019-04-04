NZX Annual Meeting 2019

Please see attached speeches which will be presented by NZX Chair James Miller and CEO Mark Peterson at the exchange’s annual meeting of shareholders starting at 10.00am today in Dunedin.
You can also view the annual meeting live by webcast at the link below:
https://vimeo.com/313719079/4932b3bc85
To provide shareholders with increased transparency and reassurance that costs are being effectively managed, the board today provides greater clarity that we expect NZX’s 2019 expenses to be in the range of $37.0 to $38.0 million, down from $40.2 million in 2018.
These figures are subject to unexpected events and any unplanned investment in growth opportunities.
At this early stage in the year we consider it appropriate to leave earnings guidance unchanged. Therefore the NZX board reaffirms that it expects full year 2019 EBITDA to be in the range of $28.0 million to $31.0 million.