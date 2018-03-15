NZX Annual Meeting 2018

On behalf of the board of directors I am pleased to invite you to the Annual Meeting of NZX, commencing at 10.00am on 13 April 2018.
I look forward to welcoming you to Christchurch for the meeting at The Piano, 156 Armagh Street, Christchurch.
Our meeting will follow a board meeting in Christchurch, and a series of customer visits in the region, providing our directors with an opportunity to engage with the city’s business community.
At the meeting, the board will be joined by our CEO Mark Peterson and members of the executive team. I will present an overview of NZX’s performance and Mark will provide an update on our refreshed strategy and how our team are executing against it. There will be an opportunity to ask questions, and at the conclusion of the meeting you are invited to join us for light refreshments.
If you are unable to attend the meeting and would like to follow proceedings, there will be a live webcast and a full replay available online at NZX’s investor centre following the meeting. Details about how to access the webcast can be found in the Notice of Meeting.
If you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact NZX Company Secretary Hamish Macdonald on 09 308 3701 or via email at: hamish.macdonald@nzx.com
I look forward to updating you on our progress at the annual meeting.
All the best.
James Miller