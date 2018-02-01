NYSE’s Record-Breaking January Across IPOs And ETFs Opens 2018

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), reached three historic milestones in January that amplified its leadership as the world’s premier stock exchange:
- $8.5 billion in capital raised from 11 new IPOs resulted in the best January in the New York Stock Exchange’s 225 year history.
- 38 of the last 38 large IPOs, defined by raising $700 million or more, have listed on the New York Stock Exchange, a streak that began in 2014. Large listings in January included ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) at $1.47 billion, Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) at $724.8 million, Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) at $748.9 million, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) at $2.27 billion, and VICI Properties, Inc. (NYSE: VICI) at $1.2 billion.
- 34 new exchange traded funds (ETFs) listed on NYSE Arca, representing $4.2 billion in assets under management, and 83 percent of U.S. new listings. This contributed to the exchange’s strongest January in ten years.
“One month into the New Year, we are helping to bring a record amount of listings to market on our exchanges that are tailored to serve corporate and ETF issuers with an unparalleled level of service, liquidity and visibility,” said NYSE Group President, Tom Farley. “The trajectory for U.S. and international listings continues and we look forward to working with each company to help bring their innovations to the global stage, creating new jobs and growing our economy.”
This is the strongest start to a year in U.S. exchange history.
