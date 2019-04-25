NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of April 15, 2019.
|
SETTLEMENT DATE
|
EXCHANGE
|
TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST
|
TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised)
|
NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION
|
NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES
|
04/15/2019
|
NYSE
|
13,224,947,974
|
13,566,949,980
|
3,075
|
2,721
|
04/15/2019
|
NYSE ARCA
|
1,556,536,942
|
1,601,495,278
|
1,498
|
937
|
04/15/2019
|
NYSE AMERICAN
|
491,062,458
|
499,639,041
|
300
|
235
|
04/15/2019
|
NYSE GROUP
|
15,272,547,374
|
15,668,084,299
|
4,873
|
3,893
|
*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE AMERICAN and NYSE Arca
|
|
|
|
|
Reports will be archived here.