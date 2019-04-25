 Skip to main Content
NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

Date 25/04/2019

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of April 15, 2019.

 

SETTLEMENT DATE

EXCHANGE

TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST

TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised)

NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION

NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES

04/15/2019

NYSE

13,224,947,974

13,566,949,980

3,075

2,721

04/15/2019

NYSE ARCA

1,556,536,942

1,601,495,278

1,498

937

04/15/2019

NYSE AMERICAN

491,062,458

499,639,041

300

235

04/15/2019

NYSE GROUP

15,272,547,374

15,668,084,299

4,873

3,893

*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE AMERICAN and NYSE Arca

 

 

 

 

 

 

