NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

Date 09/04/2019

 NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of March 29, 2019.

 

SETTLEMENT DATE

EXCHANGE

TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST

TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised)

NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION

NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES

03/29/2019

NYSE

13,561,354,405

13,816,224,955

3,073

2,748

03/29/2019

NYSE ARCA

1,601,611,175

1,604,521,611

1,486

928

03/29/2019

NYSE AMERICAN

500,268,409

512,286,412

299

237

03/29/2019

NYSE GROUP

15,663,233,989

15,933,032,978

4,858

3,913

*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE AMERICAN and NYSE Arca

 

 

 

 

 

Reports will be archived here.   