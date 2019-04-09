NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of March 29, 2019.
|
SETTLEMENT DATE
|
EXCHANGE
|
TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST
|
TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised)
|
NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION
|
NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES
|
03/29/2019
|
NYSE
|
13,561,354,405
|
13,816,224,955
|
3,073
|
2,748
|
03/29/2019
|
NYSE ARCA
|
1,601,611,175
|
1,604,521,611
|
1,486
|
928
|
03/29/2019
|
NYSE AMERICAN
|
500,268,409
|
512,286,412
|
299
|
237
|
03/29/2019
|
NYSE GROUP
|
15,663,233,989
|
15,933,032,978
|
4,858
|
3,913
|
*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE AMERICAN and NYSE Arca
|
|
|
|
|
