NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

Date 27/03/2019

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of March 15, 2019.

SETTLEMENT DATE

EXCHANGE

TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST

TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised)

NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION

NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES

03/15/2019

NYSE

13,840,476,968

13,466,155,203

3,062

2,738

03/15/2019

NYSE ARCA

1,604,569,403

1,545,488,251

1,496

963

03/15/2019

NYSE AMERICAN

512,431,130

506,534,617

303

239

03/15/2019

NYSE GROUP

15,957,477,501

15,518,178,071

4,861

3,940

*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE AMERICAN and NYSE Arca

 

 

 

 

 

 Reports will be archived here.  