NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of March 15, 2019.
SETTLEMENT DATE
EXCHANGE
TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST
TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised)
NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION
NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES
03/15/2019
NYSE
13,840,476,968
13,466,155,203
3,062
2,738
03/15/2019
NYSE ARCA
1,604,569,403
1,545,488,251
1,496
963
03/15/2019
NYSE AMERICAN
512,431,130
506,534,617
303
239
03/15/2019
NYSE GROUP
15,957,477,501
15,518,178,071
4,861
3,940
*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE AMERICAN and NYSE Arca
