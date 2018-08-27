 Skip to main Content
NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

Date 27/08/2018

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of August 15, 2018.

 

SETTLEMENT DATE EXCHANGE TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised) NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES
08/15/2018 NYSE 13,356,732,397 13,443,112,692 3,115 2,764
08/15/2018 NYSE ARCA 1,635,239,882 1,640,719,172 1,459 911
08/15/2018 NYSE AMERICAN 572,431,524 574,510,575 326 263
08/15/2018 NYSE GROUP 15,564,403,803 15,658,342,439 4,900 3,938
*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca          

 

Reports will be archived here.