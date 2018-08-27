NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of August 15, 2018.
|SETTLEMENT DATE
|EXCHANGE
|TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST
|TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised)
|NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION
|NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES
|08/15/2018
|NYSE
|13,356,732,397
|13,443,112,692
|3,115
|2,764
|08/15/2018
|NYSE ARCA
|1,635,239,882
|1,640,719,172
|1,459
|911
|08/15/2018
|NYSE AMERICAN
|572,431,524
|574,510,575
|326
|263
|08/15/2018
|NYSE GROUP
|15,564,403,803
|15,658,342,439
|4,900
|3,938
|*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca
Reports will be archived here.