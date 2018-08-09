 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

Date 09/08/2018

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of July 31, 2018.

 
SETTLEMENT   DATE EXCHANGE TOTAL CURRENT SHORT  INTEREST TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised) NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION NUMBER of  SECURITIES with a POSITION  >= 5,000 SHARES 
07/31/2018 NYSE        13,449,725,523 13,507,723,765 3,116 2,768
07/31/2018 NYSE ARCA   1,640,761,918 1,720,205,549 1,429 905
07/31/2018 NYSE American    574,511,275 565,334,783 325 260
07/31/2018 NYSE GROUP  15,664,998,716 15,793,264,097 4,870 3,933
*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca          

 

Reports will be archived here.   