NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of July 31, 2018.
|SETTLEMENT DATE
|EXCHANGE
|TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST
|TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised)
|NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION
|NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES
|07/31/2018
|NYSE
|13,449,725,523
|13,507,723,765
|3,116
|2,768
|07/31/2018
|NYSE ARCA
|1,640,761,918
|1,720,205,549
|1,429
|905
|07/31/2018
|NYSE American
|574,511,275
|565,334,783
|325
|260
|07/31/2018
|NYSE GROUP
|15,664,998,716
|15,793,264,097
|4,870
|3,933
|*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca