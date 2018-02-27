NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of February 15, 2018.
|SETTLEMENT DATE
|EXCHANGE
|TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST
|TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised)
|NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION
|NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES
|02/15/2018
|NYSE
|13,841,411,493
|13,610,745,477
|3,110
|2,808
|02/15/2018
|NYSE ARCA
|1,779,299,360
|1,618,073,734
|1,485
|934
|02/15/2018
|NYSE AMERICAN
|545,522,832
|526,046,223
|346
|259
|02/15/2018
|NYSE GROUP
|16,166,233,685
|15,754,865,434
|4,941
|4,001
|*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca
