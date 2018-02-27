 Skip to main Content
NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

Date 27/02/2018

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of February 15, 2018.

SETTLEMENT DATE EXCHANGE TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised) NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES
02/15/2018 NYSE 13,841,411,493 13,610,745,477 3,110 2,808
02/15/2018 NYSE ARCA 1,779,299,360 1,618,073,734 1,485 934
02/15/2018 NYSE AMERICAN 545,522,832 526,046,223 346 259
02/15/2018 NYSE GROUP 16,166,233,685 15,754,865,434 4,941 4,001
*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca          

 

Reports will be archived here