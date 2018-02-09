 Skip to main Content
NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

Date 09/02/2018

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of January 31 2018.

SETTLEMENT DATE EXCHANGE TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised) NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES
01/31/2018 NYSE 13,628,274,371 13,697,068,895 3,114 2,812
01/31/2018 NYSE ARCA 1,618,091,225 1,643,290,134 1,471 969
01/31/2018 NYSE AMERICAN 526,049,115 507,765,064 347 261
01/31/2018 NYSE GROUP 15,772,414,711 15,848,124,093 4,932 4,042
*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE AMERICAN and NYSE Arca          

Reports will be archived here

 