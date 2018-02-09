NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of January 31 2018.
|SETTLEMENT DATE
|EXCHANGE
|TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST
|TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised)
|NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION
|NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES
|01/31/2018
|NYSE
|13,628,274,371
|13,697,068,895
|3,114
|2,812
|01/31/2018
|NYSE ARCA
|1,618,091,225
|1,643,290,134
|1,471
|969
|01/31/2018
|NYSE AMERICAN
|526,049,115
|507,765,064
|347
|261
|01/31/2018
|NYSE GROUP
|15,772,414,711
|15,848,124,093
|4,932
|4,042
|*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE AMERICAN and NYSE Arca
Reports will be archived here.