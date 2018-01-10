 Skip to main Content
NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

Date 10/01/2018

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of December 29, 2017.

SETTLEMENT DATE EXCHANGE TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised) NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES
12/29/2017 NYSE 13,139,266,907 14,008,306,649 3,102 2,749
12/29/2017 NYSE ARCA 1,529,577,015 1,809,491,031 1,433 908
12/29/2017 NYSE AMERICAN 499,389,745 522,633,128 347 259
12/29/2017 NYSE GROUP 15,168,233,667 16,340,430,808 4,882 3,916
*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca          

