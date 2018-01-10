NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of December 29, 2017.
|SETTLEMENT DATE
|EXCHANGE
|TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST
|TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised)
|NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION
|NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES
|12/29/2017
|NYSE
|13,139,266,907
|14,008,306,649
|3,102
|2,749
|12/29/2017
|NYSE ARCA
|1,529,577,015
|1,809,491,031
|1,433
|908
|12/29/2017
|NYSE AMERICAN
|499,389,745
|522,633,128
|347
|259
|12/29/2017
|NYSE GROUP
|15,168,233,667
|16,340,430,808
|4,882
|3,916
|*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca
