NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

Date 27/12/2017

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of December 15, 2017. 

SETTLEMENT DATE EXCHANGE TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised) NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES
12/15/2017 NYSE 14,015,159,130 14,094,116,025 3,122 2,778
12/15/2017 NYSE ARCA 1,810,460,094 1,760,369,883 1,441 889
12/15/2017 NYSE AMERICAN 524,052,334 532,930,732 350 257
12/15/2017 NYSE GROUP 16,349,671,558 16,387,416,640 4,913 3,924
*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca          

 

Reports will be archived here