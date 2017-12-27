NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of December 15, 2017.
|SETTLEMENT DATE
|EXCHANGE
|TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST
|TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised)
|NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION
|NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES
|12/15/2017
|NYSE
|14,015,159,130
|14,094,116,025
|3,122
|2,778
|12/15/2017
|NYSE ARCA
|1,810,460,094
|1,760,369,883
|1,441
|889
|12/15/2017
|NYSE AMERICAN
|524,052,334
|532,930,732
|350
|257
|12/15/2017
|NYSE GROUP
|16,349,671,558
|16,387,416,640
|4,913
|3,924
|*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca
Reports will be archived here.