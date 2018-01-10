NYSE Arca Remains Leading Exchange For ETFs In 2017

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), maintained its position as the top U.S. exchange for exchange traded funds (ETFs) in 2017, with $2.8 trillion in assets under management (AUM) representing 83 percent of U.S. AUM and 22 percent of U.S. ETF trading volume. This strong trajectory is expected to continue in 2018 with a solid pipeline of innovative ETFs to come during the year.
For the tenth consecutive year, NYSE Arca attracted the largest percentage and number of new ETF issuances, including 149 new listings valued at $5.8 billion in AUM combined. Notably, this included the largest single-day issuance in more than five years, when Franklin Templeton launched 16 new ETFs in November. NYSE Arca also welcomed 13 first-time ETF issuers to its listed community.
“2017 was another record breaking year for ETF growth, where we saw the industry hit a new record of $3.4 trillion in AUM, representing 35 percent growth over 2016. NYSE Arca is pleased to support the industry’s growth by enhancing the market structure and supporting our issuers’ ability to launch innovative new products,” said NYSE Head of Exchange Traded Funds, Douglas Yones.
NYSE Arca Highlights:
- New listings: 149 new listings accounting for 54 percent of all new issuances. As at 31 December 2017, 1,498 ETFs are listed on NYSE Arca.
- ETF Trading: NYSE traded more than two times the volume of the next largest exchange, with 22% market share for all U.S. ETFs.
- Market Quality: NYSE Arca has the narrowest quoted bid/ask spreads of any ETF trading venue.
- New Issuers: NYSE Arca welcomed 13 new ETF issuers - Advisor Asset Management, Brandometry, Change Finance, ClearShares, EntrepreneurShares, Fieldstone, GraniteShares, Inspire, Nationwide, Transamerica, SerenityShares, SL Advisors, and USAA, bringing the total number of ETF issuers on NYSE Arca to more than 80.
- Visibility opportunities: NYSE hosted over 100 ETF events, as well as an ETF Regulatory Summit and an ETF Trading Summit.
NYSE is a proud sponsor of the Inside ETFs Conference later this month where NYSE President Tom Farley will discuss the future of the markets.
