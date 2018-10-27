 Skip to main Content
NXP Semiconductors N.V. To Join The NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning November 5, 2018

Date 27/10/2018

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Nasdaq: NXPI), will become a component of the NASDAQ-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX), the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index (Nasdaq: NDXE) and the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index (Nasdaq: NDXT) prior to market open on Monday, November 5, 2018. NXP Semiconductors N.V. will replace CA Inc. (Nasdaq: CA) in the indexes.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands, and has a market capitalization of approximately $29.4 billion. For more information about the company, go to www.nxp.com.

 