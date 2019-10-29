Nigerian Stock Exchange Set To Host 7th Nigerian Capital Market Information Security Forum

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (“NSE” or “The Exchange”) is pleased to announce that the 7th edition of its bi-annual Nigerian Capital Market Information Security Forum (NCMISF), themed, “The Nigeria Data Protection Regulation: Achieving Compliance”, will hold on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the NSE Event Center, 2-4 Customs Street, Lagos.
The one day free event will bring together leading industry data privacy and security experts and capital market stakeholders to share actionable information on the prevailing data protection regulation which is aimed at achieving privacy by default and privacy by design. The forum will also highlight how organizations can comply with these regulation on an ongoing basis, as a means of protecting client data and boosting investor's confidence.
Mr. Rasaq Ozemede, Chief Risk Officer NSE, noted that “the event will provide participants a perfect opportunity to get deeper understanding of present and developing trends in Information Security through case studies on topics ranging from how industry is redefining their Data Protection Regulation practice to developments in protecting Personally Identifiable Information (PII), data protection regimes and share effective strategies and best practices in ensuring information privacy is in compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) and the international General Data Protection Regulation”.
“This year, we have received sponsorship boost from Zenith Bank Plc and Axa Mansard. We look forward to welcoming more sponsors”, Mr. Ozemede added.
The 7th edition of NCMISF will feature presentations and panel discussions by National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) licensed Data Protection Compliance Organisations (DPCO) such as Michael Ango, Associate Director, Andersen Tax; Akin Oyegoke, Managing Consultant, Johan Consults; John Anyanwu, Partner, Technology Advisory, KPMG Advisory Services and Linus Osita Okeke, Partner, Ernst & Young. Mrs. Oluyemi Obadare, Business Continuity Manager, NSE will also be speaking at the forum.