NSD Conducts First Federal Treasury Repo Auction With Floating Rate

On 12 April 2018, Russia’s Federal Treasury successfully conducted its first repo auction with a floating rate via National Settlement Depository’s Collateral Management System (CMS). The amount of concluded transactions reached RUB 60.7 billion.
Federal Treasury repos with a floating rate is a new product in NSD’s CMS product range. The transactions are performed using the basic floating interest rate to place funds and the interest rate spread. The Federal Treasury plans to conduct regular auctions with the floating rate alongside repo auctions with the fixed rate.
The floating rate product will enable long-term repos to be performed at favorable market terms in a situation in which interest rates are declining.