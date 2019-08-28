NovitasFTCL Advises The Shareholders Of RegTek Solutions On Its Sale To Bloomberg

NovitasFTCL is very pleased to announce that it acted as exclusive financial advisor to the shareholders of RegTek Solutions (including Illuminate Financial and Deutsche Boerse) on its sale to Bloomberg.
RegTek Solutions is a leading provider of global regulatory reporting solutions, created in 2017 via a software spin-out from Risk Focus Inc. (a leading consulting firm for capital markets that delivers custom solutions and DevOps advisory services). Series A funding from Deutsche Boerse and Illuminate Financial Management was received in August 2017, allowing RegTek to scale operations and build a client base that includes numerous G16 banks.
Bloomberg is a global business and financial information and news leader. The company’s strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg’s enterprise solutions build on the company’s core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations.
Terms are undisclosed. For further information on the transaction, please find below a link to its press release:
https://www.bloomberg.com/company/announcements/bloomberg-acquires-regtek-solutions/
This announcement builds on other recent transaction highlights, including:
- the sale of RSRCHXchange to Liquidnet,
- the sale of Commcise to Euronext,
- the MBO of Horizon Software backed by Capzanine,
- the sale of F2C to fundinfo, backed by HgCapital,
- Duco’s $28M growth investment round, and
- the merger of The MoneyMate Group to create Compliance Solutions Strategies.
NovitasFTCL has over 45 years of combined experience in the FinTech sector and provides M&A and capital raising advisory services. The company’s partners have advised and completed over 120 transactions across Europe. NovitasFTCL provides clients with extensive industry knowledge, long standing industry contacts and the ability to execute complex and often cross-border transactions. The company is based in London, focuses on the UK and European markets, and maintains numerous relationships in the US. Please refer to our website for further information: https://www.novitasftcl.com