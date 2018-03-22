NovitasFTCL Advises F2C On Its Transaction With Fundinfo, The Swiss Fund Data Business Backed By HgCapital

This cross-border transaction sees F2C become a part of the fundinfo Group, creating a one stop shop for asset managers with a single offering for all their fund data management, publication and dissemination needs. This will allow asset managers to consolidate their vendor relationships and streamline data processes to reduce complexity, improve transparency and enable automated regulatory reporting under MiFID II and PRIIPS.
Swiss based fundinfo has become a leading provider of services for asset managers in Europe and Asia. It hosts the world’s largest library of fund documents and provides fund groups with a range of services for publishing and disseminating fund information, together with analytical tools that track investor trends and help asset owners select suitable funds for their clients.
The Luxembourg based F2C, which launched in 2005, provides asset managers with a state-of-the-art fund data management platform, Publifund, in combination with a premium data management service. Its strong reputation for quality has made it a popular choice among asset managers for over a decade. F2C’s high-end data management, documents and report generation, registration and notification capabilities perfectly complement the superior publication, dissemination, analytics and research services offered by fundinfo, creating a compelling offering for asset managers.
Laurent Halbgewachs , Owner and CEO of F2C commented
"I am grateful to NovitasFTCL for the excellent support provided to make this deal happen. John Gilligan invested a lot of time to gain an in-depth understanding, not only about our business, but our values and long term objectives with the aim of identifying the best possible partner with whom we could write the future of the F2C story. Having Novitas represent our interests allowed us to remain focused at all times on what matters the most for F2C: providing a service of excellence to our clients"
For further information on the transaction is available at https://about.fundinfo.com/media/2363/press-release_fundinfo-joins-forces-with-f2c.pdf