NovitasFTCL Advises Duco On Its $28M Growth Investment Round

NovitasFTCL is pleased to announce that it acted as exclusive financial adviser to Duco on its $28M growth investment round by Insight Venture Partners, NEX Opportunities and Eight Roads Ventures. The round also includes an investment by former Sungard CEO Cristóbal Conde.
This transaction further reinforces our track record in advising UK and European FinTech businesses in transactions involving US investors or buyers, following the MoneyMate Group/CIP Capital, Neonet/KCG, Risk Intelligence Ireland/Verisk Analytics and AlgoSpan/Pico transactions.
Headquartered in London with offices in New York and Luxembourg, Duco provides self-service data engineering in the cloud that enables banks, brokers, asset managers and exchanges to normalise, validate and reconcile any type of data, providing firms with on-demand data integrity and insight. Duco has seen rapid and global growth and will use the investment to expand its global footprint, with headcount growth in Europe and the US, the launch of an Asia office and an expansion of its award-winning product set.
For further information on the transaction, please find below a link to its press release:
https://du.co/duco-announces-28m-growth-investment-data-engineering-cloud/
NovitasFTCL is exclusively focused on the FinTech sector, in which it provides M&A and capital raising advisory services. The company’s partners have advised and completed over 120 transactions across Europe. NovitasFTCL provides clients with extensive industry knowledge, long standing industry contacts and the ability to execute complex and often cross-border transactions. The company is based in London, focuses on the UK and European markets, and maintains numerous relationships in the US.