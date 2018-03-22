Notice On Issuing The Crude Oil (Futures) Inspection Rules Of The Shanghai International Energy Exchange (Trial)

China Certification and Inspection Group Co., Ltd., SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services Co., Ltd., Shanghai Orient Intertek Testing Services Co., Ltd. and Technical Center for Industrial Products and Raw Materials Inspection and Testing of Shanghai Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau are the Designated Inspection Agencies of the Shanghai International Energy Exchange for the crude oil futures.
To standardize the inspection practices in the physical delivery of the crude oil futures, in accordance with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Import and Export Commodity Inspection, other relevant laws and regulations on commodity inspection, and the provisions of the Standard Crude Oil Futures Contract of the Shanghai International Energy Exchange, the Delivery Rules of the Shanghai International Energy Exchange, etc., the above-mentioned Designated Inspection Agencies for the crude oil futures have jointly formulated the Crude Oil (Futures) Inspection Rules of the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (Trial), which has been filed at the Shanghai International Energy Exchange. It is hereby announced to the public.
Attachment: Crude Oil (Futures) Inspection Rules of the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (Trial)