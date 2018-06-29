Notice Of Releasing “Shanghai Stock Exchange Measures On Implementation Of Pilot Listing And Trading Of Stocks Or Depository Receipts Of Innovative Enterprises”

To standardize the pilot listing and trading of stocks and depository receipts of innovative enterprises on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), maintain the market order and protect legitimate rights and interests of investors, the SSE has formulated the “SSE Measures on Implementation of Pilot Listing and Trading of Stocks or Depository Receipts of Innovative Enterprises” (see the attachment) in accordance with such laws, administrative regulations, departmental regulations and normative documents as the “Opinions on Pilot Issuance of Stocks or Depository Receipts by Innovative Enterprises in China’s Mainland” and the “Management Measures (Pilot) on Issuing and Trading of Depository Receipts”, as well as the “SSE Stock Listing Rules” and the “SSE Trading Rules”. It is hereby released and shall come into effect as of the date of issue.
Attachment: SSE Measures on Implementation of Pilot Listing and Trading of Stocks or Depository Receipts of Innovative Enterprises (Chinese Version Only)