 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Notice Of ESMA’s Product Intervention Renewal Decision In Relation To Binary Options

Date 27/03/2019

On 22 March 2019, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) adopted a Decision under Article 40 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 to renew the prohibition on the marketing, distribution or sale of binary options to retail clients. The Decision renews ESMA Decision (EU) 2018/795 on the same terms as the previous renewal decision, ESMA Decision (EU) 2018/2064.

In accordance with Article 40(5) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014, this Noticeprovides details of the Decision  and the time from which the renewed measure will take effect. The full text of the Decision is published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

BO RENEWAL DECISION 3 NOTICE

27 March 2019

2019-ESMA35-43-1862_BO_RENEWAL_DECISION_3_NOTICE_EN.PDF(83.42 KB)