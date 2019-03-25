Notice Of Election Released For CalPERS Board Election - Seat Represents Retired Members

CalPERS has issued the official Notice of Election for the upcoming election of the retiree representative to the CalPERS Board.
The Notice of Election provides the timeline for the fall election, information for members interested in filing to become a candidate for this board seat, including eligibility and nomination requirements, access to various required forms, and notice of an incumbent’s intent to run for re-election.
Nomination petitions with required signatures, as well as candidate statements, and the nomination acceptance/ballot designation form are due by 5 p.m. on May 16, 2019. Candidate statement addenda are due by June 3. Ballots will be mailed August 30, and votes must be received by September 30. Votes will be processed beginning October 1, 2019. Voting online, by phone, and by mail will be available to all eligible retired members.
The board seat elected by retired members is currently occupied by Henry Jones. His four-year term expires on January 15, 2020. Jones was first elected to the CalPERS Board in 2007 and is completing his third term. Although the incumbent represents all CalPERS members, only retired members are eligible to vote in this election.
The 13-member CalPERS Board of Administration sets policy and oversees the administration of retirement and health benefits on behalf of California public employers, and their active and retired employees. The board also oversees administration of the pension fund's investments. Under the California Constitution, the CalPERS Board has exclusive authority to administer the CalPERS Pension Fund.
A runoff election may be held later in the year if a candidate doesn’t receive a majority of votes cast in the election.
Information on the upcoming board election and resources for members and candidates are available at www.calpers.ca.gov/boardelection.