Non-Jordanian Ownership In Companies Listed At The Amman Stock Exchange Reached 51.7%

The total value of shares that were bought by non-Jordanian investors in December 2018 was JD495.7 million, representing 83.7% of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD34.8 million. As a result, the net of non-Jordanian investments in December 2018 showed an increase by JD460.9 million, compared with a decrease by JD2.9 million during the same month of 2017.
The total value of shares that were bought by non-Jordanian investors at the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) during 2018 was JD1231.8 million, representing 53.1% of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD747.3 million. As a result, the net of non-Jordanian investments showed an increase of JD484.5 million, compared to a decrease by JD334.3 million for the year 2017.
Arab investors purchases during 2018 were JD214.4 million, or 17.4% of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians, while the value of non-Arab purchases amounted to JD1017.4 million, constituting 82.6% of the total purchases. Arab investors sales amounted to JD177.1 million, 23.7% of non-Jordanians total sales, while the value of non-Arab sales amounted to JD570.2 million, representing 76.3% of the total sales by non-Jordanians.
Non-Jordanian investors' ownership in companies listed at the ASE by end of December 2018 represented 51.7% of the total market value, 37.3% for Arab investors and 14.4% for non-Arab investors. At the sector level, the non-Jordanian ownership in the financial sector was 56.5%, in the services sector was 18.3%, and in the industrial sector was 61.4%.