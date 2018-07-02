Non-Jordanian Ownership In Companies Listed At The Amman Stock Exchange Reached 48.5%

The total value of shares that were bought by non-Jordanian investors at the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) in June 2018 was JD11.6 million, representing 15.4% of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD13.2 million. As a result, the net of non-Jordanian investments in June 2018 showed a decrease by JD1.7 million, compared with an increase by JD48.9 million during the same month of 2017.
The total value of shares that were bought by non-Jordanian investors since the beginning of the year until the end of June 2018 was JD219.4 million, representing 28.1% of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD233.2 million. As a result, the net of non-Jordanian investments showed a decrease of JD13.7 million, compared to a decrease by JD357.7 million for the same period of 2017.
Arab investors purchases since the beginning of the year until the end of June 2018 were JD90.9 million, or 41.5% of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians, while the value of non-Arab purchases amounted to JD128.5 million, constituting 58.5% of the total purchases. Arab investors sales amounted to JD98.3 million, 42.2% of non-Jordanians total sales, while the value of non-Arab sales amounted to JD134.9 million, representing 57.8% of the total sales by non-Jordanians.
Non-Jordanian investors' ownership in companies listed at the ASE by end of June 2018 represented 48.5% of the total market value, 36.5% for Arab investors and 12.0% for non-Arab investors. At the sector level, the non-Jordanian ownership in the financial sector was 54.0%, in the services sector was 18.8%, and in the industrial sector was 53.0%.