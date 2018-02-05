Non-Jordanian Investment At The Amman Stock Exchange During January 2018

The total value of shares that were bought by non-Jordanian investors at the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) in January 2018 was JD16.6 million, representing 14.5% of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD23.9 million. As a result, the net of non-Jordanian investments in January 2018 showed a decrease by JD7.3 million, compared with a decrease by JD11.5 million during the same month of 2017.
Arab investors purchases during January 2018 were JD5.8 million, or 35.0% of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians, while the value of non-Arab purchases amounted to JD10.8 million, constituting 65.0% of the total purchases. Arab investors sales amounted to JD17.0 million, 71.2% of non-Jordanians total sales, while the value of non-Arab sales amounted to JD6.9 million, representing 28.8% of the total sales by non-Jordanians.
Non-Jordanian investors' ownership in companies listed at the ASE by end of January 2018 represented 47.9% of the total market value, 35.5% for Arab investors and 12.4% for non-Arab investors. At the sector level, the non-Jordanian ownership in the financial sector was 53.7%, in the services sector was 19.4%, and in the industrial sector was 52.7%