Nominations For Directors – NZX Limited

As previously announced, NZX will hold its Annual Meeting of shareholders on 13 April 2018 in Christchurch. Further details will be advised in the Notice of Annual Meeting in due course.
For the purposes of NZX Main Board Listing Rule 3.3.5, NZX advises that the opening date for nominations for directors is today, 23 February 2018. The closing date for nominations for directors will be 8 March 2018.
All nominations must be received by 5.00pm on the closing date.
Nominations may only be made by a shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting.
Nominations should be addressed to:
Hamish Macdonald
Company Secretary, NZX Limited
Address: NZX, PO Box 100 555, Auckland 1010
Email: hamish.macdonald@nzx.com