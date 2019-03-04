Nodal Exchange Achieves New Trading Records In Power Futures With Strongest Month Ever

Nodal Exchange achieved a new monthly trading record in power futures with a total volume of 173 million MWh in February 2019 (notional value of $5.5 billion per side).
As part of EEX Group, Nodal Exchange continues to improve its strong position in the North American monthly power futures markets with a record 39% market share of traded volume in February 2019 and a record 34% market share of open interest as of February 28, 2019 (629 million MWh).
These records follow Nodal Exchange’s extremely strong performance in 2018. Nodal Exchange achieved record annual power futures trading volume in 2018 with 1.039 billion MWh.
“This is a very exciting start to 2019 and we very much appreciate the support of our participants, brokers, clearing members and service providers in achieving these results,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange. “As the year progresses, we hope to continue to grow in energy and to expand our product portfolio in order to best meet the needs of the markets we serve.”