Nodal Exchange Achieves 40% Market Share After 12th Consecutive Month Of Record Trading Volume In Power Futures

Nodal Exchange is pleased to announce that it has achieved its 12th consecutive month of record calendar month trading volume in power futures with a total record volume for the month of July of 129 million MWh. This July 2019 volume represents a 292% growth rate over July 2018.
After these 12 consecutive months of record calendar month volumes, Nodal Exchange, which is part of the EEX Group, has achieved a record 40% market share of power futures open interest as of July 31, 2019 with a record 807 million MWh of open interest representing notional value of $23 billion per side ($46 billion counting both sides).
“As of July 31st, more power futures volume has traded on Nodal Exchange in 2019 than in all of 2018,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange. “We very much appreciate the trust and support of our trading and clearing community in enabling us to achieve these extraordinary results.”