Noble Vici Selects Neo & Partners Global’s TRADING-ATRIUM To Forge Ahead Building its FinTech In Big Data And Next-Gen Blockchain Ecosystem Platform In Singapore.

Neo & Partners Global, Asia’s and Singapore’s first-of-of-its-kind Entrepreneurial TRADING-ATRIUM (Hub) for Fund Management Companies, Proprietary Trading Firms, Family Offices, Commodity Trading Advisors and FinTech Firms; Big Data and Blockchain, announced today that it has successfully commissioned Noble Vici into its TRADING-ATRIUM.
Supporting Noble Vici’s requirements for an initial six fully equipped UPS powered sophisticated work desks and a war room designed to foster creativity, the TRADING-ATRIUM, as part of its eco-system, provides a state-of-the-art purpose built 24x7 low latency Hub with 10 Gigabit Ethernet cabling capable of data transmission of up to 500 MHz local area networking infrastructure, including secured WiFi connectivity throughout entire facility.
“We are delighted to welcome Noble Vici to Neo & Partners Global’s unique TRADING-ATRIUM community eco-system. In today’s digital transformation environment, the sum of the parts must be greater than the whole are of the essence,” said Eric Neo Say Wei, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Information Officer of Neo & Partners Global.
“It’s imperative for an innovative firm such as Noble Vici to be able to handle all their digital revolutionary Big Data and Next-Gen Blockchain build up through one effective, state-of-the-art infrastructure and business environment. We’re honored and privileged to be chosen my Noble Vici to help them run ahead of the curve (like never before), continually adapt better to a fast-changing environment and grow sustainably.”
Noble Vici, a Singapore home grown FinTech small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) on the cutting edge of technology, through in-house developments and external acquisitions is building an ecosystem of Big Data and Next-Gen Blockchain to form a digital revolution in emerging markets where disruptive innovations reign.
Sir Eldee Tang, Chief Executive Officer, Noble Vici, said, “Choosing to partner with Neo & Partners Global was an easy choice after reviewing the firm’s TRADING-ATRIUM 360° array of innovative eco-system, sophisticated technologies and facility Hub, which is truly impressive. With increasing surge numbers of cyber-attacks around the world and into Singapore (https://www.todayonline.com/singapore/singapore-top-cyber-attack-target-during-trump-kim-talks-report), we are also impressed with the TRADING-ATRIUM’s technology infrastructure emphasis on deploying next generation firewall capabilities as part of their Cyber Security initiatives.”
“We can now forge ahead our FinTech in Big Data and Next-Gen Blockchain Ecosystem build up effectively, leveraging on their state-of-the-art technologies and infrastructures in a conducive human-centric designed facility.”