Nigerian Stock Exchange Weekly Market Report For March 29th 2018

The market opened for four trading sessions this week, as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Friday 30th March 2018(Good Friday) and Monday 2nd April 2018(Easter Monday) as public holidays.
Meanwhile, a total turnover of 1.541 billion shares worth N16.647 billion in 18,805 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange in contrast to a total of 2.328 billion shares valued at N28.927 billion that exchanged hands last week in 25,530 deals.
Click here for full details.