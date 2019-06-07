Nigerian Stock Exchange Weekly Market Report For June 7th 2019

It was a brief trading week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Tuesday 4th and Wednesday 5th June 2019 as Public Holidays to mark the end of holy month of Ramadan and commemorate the Eid al-Fitr celebrations.
Meanwhile, a total turnover of 768.983 million shares worth N12.546 billion in 11,291 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange in contrast to a total of 1.082 billion shares valued at N18.111 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,400 deals.
Click here for full details.