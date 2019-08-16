Nigerian Stock Exchange Weekly Market Report For August 16th 2019

It was a brief trading week as the market opened for three days in observance of the public holidays (Monday 12th and Tuesday 13th August 2019) declared by the Federal Government of Nigeria to mark the Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.
A total turnover of 726.607 million shares worth N10.459 billion in 12,915 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange in contrast to a total of 1.081 billion shares valued at N12.014 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,246 deals.
