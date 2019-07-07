Nigerian Stock Exchange To List Airtel Africa Plc. Shares On Tuesday, July 9, 2019

The Nigerian Stock Exchange is aware of various media reports stating that the postponed Airtel Africa listing on NSE is scheduled for Monday, July 8, 2019.
Please be informed that the official date for the listing is Tuesday, July 9th, 2019.
