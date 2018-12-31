 Skip to main Content
Nigerian Stock Exchange Reviews Composition Of Market Indices

Date 31/12/2018

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSEor“The Exchange”) is pleased to announce the review of the NSE-30, and the eight sectoral indices of the Exchange,which are NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE Industrial, NSE Oil & Gas, NSE Pension, NSE Lotus Islamic and NSE Corporate Governance Indices. The composition of these indices is effective January 1, 2019, after the completion of the year-end review and indexrebalancing exercise which will seethe entry of some major companies and the exit of others from the various indices.

Index Title

Incoming

Exiting

NSE-30 Index

Sterling Bank Plc

Beta Glass Co. Plc

 

 

 

NSE Consumer Goods Index

Nil

Nil

 

 

 

NSE Banking Index

Jaiz Bank Plc

Diamond Bank Plc

 

 

 

NSE Insurance Index

Consolidated hallmark Insurance Plc, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Regency Assurance Plc

Continental Reinsurance Plc, Staco Insurance Plc, Standard Alliance Insurance Plc

 

 

 

NSE Industrial Index

No Change

No Change

 

 

 

NSE Oil/Gas Index

MRS Oil Nig Plc

Eterna Plc

 

 

 

NSE Pension Index

CCNN Plc, Beta Glass Co. Plc, Julius Berger Plc

Diamond Bank Plc, Continental Reinsurance Plc,Ecobank International Incorporated.

Lotus Islamic Index

Jaiz Bank Plc

Nig Aviation Handling Co. Plc

Corporate Governance

Index

NIl

NEM Insurance Plc, Diamond

Bank Plc, Continental Reinsurance Plc

The indices, which were developed using the market capitalization methodology, are rebalanced on a biannual basis, the first business day in January and in July. The Stocks are selected based on market capitalization and liquidity. The liquidity is based on the number of days the stock is traded during the preceding two quarters. To be includedin the index, the stock must have traded forat least 70 percent of the number of trading days in the preceding two quarters.

The Nigerian bourse began publishing the NSE 30 Index in February 2009 with index valuesavailablefrom January 1, 2007. On July 1, 2008, The NSE developed foursectoral indices and one index in 2013, with a base value of 1,000 points, designed to provide investable benchmarks to capture the pe rformance of specificsectors. The Insurance and Consumer Goods sectorindex, comprises the 15 most capitalized and liquid companies; Banking and Industrial Goods sectorindex, comprised of 10 most capitalized and liquid companies, while the Oil & Gas sector index, is composed of the seven most capitalized and liquid companies.

The compiler of the indices maintains the right to modify the circulated selection above in connection with any mergers, takeovers, suspension or resumption of trading or any other company structure changes during the period before the effective date of the annual review.